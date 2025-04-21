Congress Leaders Join Muslim Community in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill

Gadwal: In a significant political development, senior Congress leaders in Gadwal extended their full support to the Muslim community in opposing the controversial Wakf Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP-led central government. A massive peaceful protest rally was organized by the Wakf Board Joint Action Committee, drawing participation from citizens, social activists, and political leaders.

The rally, marked by black badges and protest flags, began at Dargah in Dharur Met and concluded at the District Collectorate, where a formal memorandum was submitted to Additional Collector Tirupathayya. The memorandum demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Wakf Amendment Bill, which protestors claimed was detrimental to the rights and properties of the Muslim minority.

Prominent Congress leaders, including former ZP Chairperson and Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma and former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, actively participated in the march. Speaking at the event, Sarithamma strongly condemned the central government, alleging that the bill is an attempt to illegally seize Muslim minority properties under the guise of legislation.

“The BJP government is introducing unconstitutional laws to divide the country and target minorities. We will not tolerate politics of division and will fight to protect every citizen’s rights,” Sarithamma declared.

She accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and said the Congress Party stands for unity, secularism, and the protection of minority rights. She further urged people to recognize the bill as an assault not just on a community but on the foundational principles of the nation.

The rally witnessed the participation of several Congress leaders and local representatives, including:

Town Congress President Mohammed Ishaq

Advocate Shafeeullah

Leaders Gattu Ghouse, Mabasha

Former councillors Bhaskar Yadav, Kotesh, Mahesh, Janardhan Reddy

Prominent locals Gonupadu Srinivas Goud, D.R. Sridhar, Shetty Atmakur Lakshman, Patapalem Anand Goud, Jammiched Timothi, Samivulla, Kauser Beg, Nagar doddi Venkataramulu, Kurva pallayya ,Rahim, Kummari Narayana, Iqbal, Builder Ramakrishna, Jameel, among others.

The protest concluded peacefully with calls for nationwide resistance against the bill and unity among all communities to safeguard secular values. Congress leaders pledged to continue their legal and democratic fight until the bill is repealed.