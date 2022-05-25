Congress leaders join TRS in Suryapet

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy has said that the people of the State strongly believe that KCR leadership is best for Telangana.

It is appreciable that leaders and workers of opposition parties have been joining the TRS by seeing the development activities being carried out in the last 8 years, said the Minister, welcoming the Congress party leaders and activists of Ramanna Gudem of Atmakuru (S) mandal under party senior leader Mettu Ramreddy who joined the pink party at the Minister's camp office in Suryapet on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the leaders of other parties are joining TRS voluntarily.

He added that KCR have been ruling the state as per the aspirations of the people and working for the welfare of all sections of society.

The congress leaders who joined the TRS were Jangala Gauraiah, Jangala Mariamma, Bokka Upender Reddy, Golusu Venkaiah, Alakuntla Uppalaiah, Golusula Muttaiah and Pulluri Saidulu.

ZP Vice Chairman Gopagani Venkata Narayana Goud, Athmakar (S) Mandala Party president Tudi Narsimha Rao, leaders Konatam Satyanarayana Reddy, Marla Chandrareddy, Muddam Krishnareddy, Mallareddy and others were present on the occasion.