Congress leaders meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, submit memo on paddy procurement issue

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders on Wednesday called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a representation on the issue of paddy procurement.

The delegation led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS had joined hands with the millers of the State in order to 'loot' the farmers and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had delayed the paddy procurement. The party said several farmers had already sold their paddy to middle-men and rice millers for a very less price while noting that the farmers have sustained a loss of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore. The party urged the Governor to order a CBI inquire into the issue.

Referring to the statement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that the details related to 8.34 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was not being tallied, the party said CBI inquiry should be done on the issue as well. Revanth said they had urged the Governor to take steps for the reduction of the electricity charges in the State besides holding a review meeting on the prevention of drugs trafficking. They also urged the Governor to take steps for the filling of 1.91 lakh vacant posts in Telangana besides taking steps for payment of Rs 3,016 towards unemployment wage to the eligible unemployed youth in the State, making it clear that they are not against the constitution of private universities and were against the policies of the State government that are diluting the government universities. They urged the Governor to take steps for the enhancement of the retirement age of university professors from the existing 60 to 65 years.