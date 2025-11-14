Congress Leads in Jubilee Hills By-Election Counting
Counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is currently underway, and preliminary results reveal that the Congress party is in a strong position. In the first round of counting, Congress is leading, significantly ahead in both the Shakepet division and postal ballot votes.
As of now, the details from the postal ballot vote counting showcase Congress with 39 votes, followed closely by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 36 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 10 votes.
The momentum suggests a competitive electoral landscape as the counting process continues.
Bihar election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trailing with over 5,500 votes to LJP(RV) in Mahua
Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing with over 5,500 votes in the Mahua Assembly constituency, while LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading as counting was underway for the Bihar elections on Friday.