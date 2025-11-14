  1. Home
News

Congress Leads in Jubilee Hills By-Election Counting

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 9:02 AM IST
Congress Leads in Jubilee Hills By-Election Counting
Counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is currently underway, and preliminary results reveal that the Congress party is in a strong position.

Counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is currently underway, and preliminary results reveal that the Congress party is in a strong position. In the first round of counting, Congress is leading, significantly ahead in both the Shakepet division and postal ballot votes.

As of now, the details from the postal ballot vote counting showcase Congress with 39 votes, followed closely by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 36 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 10 votes.

The momentum suggests a competitive electoral landscape as the counting process continues.

