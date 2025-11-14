Congress Leads in Jubilee Hills By-Election Counting

Counting for the Jubilee Hills by-election is currently underway, and preliminary results reveal that the Congress party is in a strong position. In the first round of counting, Congress is leading, significantly ahead in both the Shakepet division and postal ballot votes.

As of now, the details from the postal ballot vote counting showcase Congress with 39 votes, followed closely by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 36 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 10 votes.

The momentum suggests a competitive electoral landscape as the counting process continues.