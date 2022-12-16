Congress MLA dares BRS government

Bhadrachalam: Bhadrachalam MLA and district Congress committee president Podem Veeraiah on Thursday, dared on the BRS government and demanded it to release Rs 1,000 crore for flood victims in the temple town, that was announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The MLA returned to the temple town after being appointed as the DCC president for the second time and was received by the party leaders and workers with grand welcome. The party cadres expressed their happiness over Podem's appointment as the DCC president for the second time and burst the crackers in celebrations.

Speaking to media people in his camp office here, the MLA said the BRS government had failed to develop Bhadrachalam and has not spent a single rupee for the development of the temple in last eight years. Podem demanded the state government to immediately release Rs 1,000 crore for flood victims announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao when he visited the town during the floods. Podem claimed that it has been more than four months since the Chief minister made the announcement, however the state government is yet to fulfill its promise.

Commenting over the current situation in the state politics, Podem exuded confidence over Congress' victory and said the party candidates will win all the seats in the Bhadradri district. He said the Congress party will come to power in State and Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed that the BRS leaders were playing cheap politics in the district for getting political benefit, alleging that the Chief Minister KCR has no right to ask for votes in the coming elections. The Congress leader also made charges against the Chief Minister and said that KCR and his family have been working for commissions and not for development of the State. He said the State government had failed to complete the Seetha Rama lift irrigation project in the stipulated time. Posing a direct question to the Chief Minister KCR, Podem asked where are the double bedroom houses for poor people? He also claimed that no new ration cards were released for the people in the town so far.

Reacting to TRS changing name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Podem termed the rebranding of the party as a flop show and claimed that it was only daydreams of Chief Minister KCR that it will never be fulfilled. The Congress leader also claimed that the people across the country are vexed with the BJP regime and raised objections over the disparaging remarks made by Union Finance Minister Nirmal Seetharaman against Congress MP Revanth Reddy over his Hindi speaking skills. He alleged the BJP has polluted the politics in the country and the saffron party has been resorting to illegal methods of horse-trading and buying out MLAs for getting in power in non-BJP ruled States.

Later, tribal women leaders felicitated DCC president MLA Podem Veeraiah at his camp office. Congress party leader Bogala Srinivas Reddy, Sarella Naresh and others participated in the programme.