Congress netas welcome SC classification

Gadwal: In a grand show of support for the Telangana Cabinet’s approval of SC classification and caste census, Congress leaders and activists performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s portrait and Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue at the Gadwal district center.

The event was led by former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Gadwal constituency in-charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav. The leaders hailed the decision as a historic victory for social justice and credited the Congress government for fulfilling its manifesto promises.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma strongly criticised the BRS party, questioning its commitment to BC welfare. She pointed out that while BRS had conducted a one-day caste survey in the past, it never released a report, raising doubts about their sincerity. She accused BRS leaders of double standards and urged them to refrain from making baseless statements against the caste census and SC classification.

Following the Abhishekam, a rally was conducted, culminating at the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram, where leaders paid floral tributes, reaffirming their dedication to social justice and empowerment of marginalized communities.

The event saw the participation of several key Congress leaders, including TPCC senior leader Ganjipet Shankar, town Congress president Mohammed Isaaq, SC cell district president Jammi Chetu Anand, and others.

The event highlighted the Congress party’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and ensuring that promises made to the people of Telangana are fulfilled. Leaders reaffirmed their support for the caste census and SC classification, calling them bold and progressive steps towards social equality.