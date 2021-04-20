Congress outdated, BJP has no stand in Khammam stated Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Congress was outdated, and BJP has no stand in Khammam, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar after launching TRS election campaign for KMC elections here on Monday. Earlier, he offered prayers at Ayyappa Swamy Temple at Srinivasa Nagar here.

He participated in election rallies in different areas in the city along with party candidates appealing to the voters to support the TRS in the elections for the development of Khammam.

With the State government's support, the city has already witnessed tremendous progress in the past six years though the previous governments neglected Khammam development, he pointed out.

"Every division was developed with CC roads and side drains. Recently, daily supply of Mission Bhagiratha water to households in the city is started. The voters should compare the present and past situations in terms of development before casting their vote," he suggested.

Ajay Kumar appealed to the voters to reject the Opposition parties that lacked development agenda and never cared to address the problems of the residents in Khammam city. He wanted the voters to elect TRS candidates with a huge majority in the KMC elections.

Earlier in the day, interacting with the media the Minister expressed confidence that the TRS was going to win the municipal elections with a massive majority as the voters were fully aware of the development the city witnessed in recent times.

Ajay alleged that the Opposition parties were only interested in criticising every good being done by the government instead of giving quality suggestions for the development of Khammam. He accused opposition parties of obstructing development works.

He listed out various development projects such setting up IT hubs to ensure jobs to local youth, construction of new RTC bus stand, modernisation of Gollapadu channel and others as an example of development achieved in the city. Replying to a question, he said his wife Vasantha Lakshmi was not in the Mayor race.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, MLC B Lakshminarayana and others were present.