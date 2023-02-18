Congress party complains EC against Minister Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, alleging that he violated the election code during the Keesara Temple festival.

According to the complaint, Malla Reddy gave a speech in which he praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao while visiting the temple, even though the poll code was in force in nine districts in light of the MLC elections. The Congress party has demanded that the minister be held accountable for violating the election code.

The incident in question occurred during the Brahmotsavam festival at Keesara temple, where sports competitions were organized by local authorities on Thursday. The program was initiated by the local RDO, and while Minister Malla Reddy was present, he took the opportunity to give a speech on stage, commending CM KCR.

Despite being reminded by the RDO that the Model Code of Conduct was in force, he reportedly continued with his speech, causing consternation among Congress leaders, who then lodged the complaint with the Election Commission, calling for action to be taken against Malla Reddy.