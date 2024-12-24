  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Party Holds Protest Rally in Gadwal Demanding Amit Shah's Dismissal for Insulting Dr. Ambedkar

Congress Party Holds Protest Rally in Gadwal Demanding Amit Shahs Dismissal for Insulting Dr. Ambedkar
x
Highlights

Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a strong protest rally organized under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a strong protest rally organized under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar. The rally was held following the call from AICC and TPCC to demand the immediate dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged derogatory remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Prominent leaders who participated in the rally included:

Mrs. Sarita Tirupatayya, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party in-charge of Gadwal constituency.

B.S. Keshav, Gadwal Municipal Chairman.

Shankar, TPCC representative and former Municipal Vice Chairman.

M.A. Ishaq, Senior Councillor and Gadwal Town Congress President.

The protest began at Ambedkar Chowk in Jogulamba Gadwal town and proceeded to the Collectorate office. Congress party leaders, senior councillors, former ZPTC and MPTC members, Mandal Congress presidents, affiliated organization leaders, party activists, and workers participated in large numbers.

The rally emphasized the demand for the immediate removal of Amit Shah from his ministerial post and condemned the inappropriate comments made against Dr. Ambedkar. The event showcased the unity and determination of Congress Party members in safeguarding the dignity of the Constitution and its creators

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick