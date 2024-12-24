Congress Party Holds Protest Rally in Gadwal Demanding Amit Shah's Dismissal for Insulting Dr. Ambedkar

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a strong protest rally organized under the leadership of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar. The rally was held following the call from AICC and TPCC to demand the immediate dismissal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged derogatory remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Prominent leaders who participated in the rally included:

Mrs. Sarita Tirupatayya, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party in-charge of Gadwal constituency.

B.S. Keshav, Gadwal Municipal Chairman.

Shankar, TPCC representative and former Municipal Vice Chairman.

M.A. Ishaq, Senior Councillor and Gadwal Town Congress President.

The protest began at Ambedkar Chowk in Jogulamba Gadwal town and proceeded to the Collectorate office. Congress party leaders, senior councillors, former ZPTC and MPTC members, Mandal Congress presidents, affiliated organization leaders, party activists, and workers participated in large numbers.

The rally emphasized the demand for the immediate removal of Amit Shah from his ministerial post and condemned the inappropriate comments made against Dr. Ambedkar. The event showcased the unity and determination of Congress Party members in safeguarding the dignity of the Constitution and its creators