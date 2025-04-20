  • Menu
Congress rule in the state is a complete flop: BRS leader Balka Suman

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Chennur MLA Balka Suman has strongly criticised the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that its rule has turned out...

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Chennur MLA Balka Suman has strongly criticised the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that its rule has turned out to be a "complete flop".

Speaking to the media, Balka Suman accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of harbouring a personal vendetta against the Kaleshwaram project. “Revanth has deliberately targeted Kaleshwaram out of spite, undermining a crucial lifeline for the state,” he alleged.

He further stated that the Congress government’s actions cannot diminish the popularity of former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. “KCR lives in the hearts of the people. No matter what Revanth tries, he cannot erase KCR’s legacy,” he said.

Balka Suman also issued a warning to the government, saying, “The day is not far when people will rise up against this government. The public’s patience is wearing thin.”

His comments come amid growing political tension between the ruling Congress party and the opposition BRS, especially over key infrastructure projects and governance issues.

