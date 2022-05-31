Congress Rythu Declaration pushes TRS on back foot

Suryapet: TPCC secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy on Monday stated that Congress' Rythu Declaration has pushed TRS into defensive mode.

As part of Rachabanda, he visited many villages including Mangali Tanda, Potti Surya Tanda and Botya Tanda in Atmakur (S) mandal in the district and briefed the people on party's Warangal Rythu declaration. Speaking on this occasion, he said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi carved Telangana as per the aspirations of the people and martyrs.

Telangana farmers are being deceived during the KCR rule and Warangal Rythu Declaration will bring the light in the lives of farmers, he promised.

He urged people to teach befitting lesson to CM KCR who skipped his promise of making Dalit as first chief minister of Telangana and three acres land to landless poor SCs.

TRS leaders and ranks are fearing after the party's Rythu Declaration by Rahul Gandhi at the Warangal meeting.

Patel Said there is a huge response to Rachabanda programme in villages and exuded confidence that congress will come to power in the next elections with the blessings of the people of the State.

Party's local leaders, ranks and villagers were present on the occasion.