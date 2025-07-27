Congress showing hypocritical love for BCs: NVSS Prabhakar

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leader and former Uppal MLA NVSS Prabhakar came down heavily on the Congress government, accusing it of betraying the Backward Classes (BCs) with misleading surveys and manipulated data.

Speaking at a press meet held here on Saturday during his district tour, Prabhakar alleged that the Congress party’s concern for BCs is nothing but “step-motherly and deceitful love.” He claimed that the government is experimenting with BC rights for political gains.

He recalled that during the previous BRS government, the comprehensive household survey indicated that BCs made up nearly 55% of the population.

“How can the BC population suddenly appear reduced in the current survey being conducted by the Revanth Reddy-led government, when the same administrative machinery is involved?” he questioned.

Prabhakar demanded an explanation for the discrepancies in data and alleged that this is a deliberate conspiracy to suppress BCs politically. He warned that such manipulation of statistics and inclusion of other communities into the BC list amounts to a betrayal of true BCs.

He also criticized the Congress government’s move to introduce 42% reservations, claiming it would harm genuine BCs. “Even Muslims are benefiting under the 10% EBC quota. The primary beneficiary of this distorted reservation policy will be the AIMIM party,” he alleged.

Prabhakar mocked Congress’s rhetoric, saying its affection for BCs is comparable to “the blind hug of Dhritarashtra,” implying it is sentimental but destructive. He accused the party of misleading people with false assurances instead of offering real solutions.