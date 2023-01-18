Congress slams CM KCR for corrupt deeds

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and alleged that the latter had looted the entire State in the name of water and lands. He also alleged that the dharani portal of the State government was full of mistakes.

Mahesh Kumar Goud made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a two-day training program of the party leaders on the defects of dharani portal and corruption by CM KCR at Keesara.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the ruling party leaders had encroached upon valuable lands by looting them in the name the people of the State. He alleged that the ruling party leaders had removed the names of the actual owners of the valuable lands from the list of the dharani portal and kept them under the prohibited list of the lands. He alleged that the ruling party leaders had allotted prohibited lands to their own people by looting crores of rupees. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders had handed over the government and assigned lands to their close people and earned a lot of illegal money.

Commenting on the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the project was a useless project and added that the rulers of the State had looted thousands of crores of rupees in the name of the construction of the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project. He mocked that while the State had not received water to even a single acre of land from the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project and alleged that the Chief Minister had earned thousands of crores from the project. He asked those who underwent the training program on dharani defects loot by CM KCR and his corruption to create awareness among the people about it. The vice president of All India Kisan Congress Cell, TPCC vice president Harkala Venugopal, party general secretary Neelima and other leaders took part in the training programme.