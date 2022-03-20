Congress sure of returning to power in TS: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Nalgonda MP, participated in the Sarvodaya Sankalp Padayatra in the Gajwel constituencyGajwel constituency of Siddipet district along with Meenakshi Natarajan, chairperson, AICC Panchayati Raj Sanghatan.

Uttam said land issues of SCs & STs, NREG issues and problems of SHGs would be taken up en route the padayatra. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated SCs, STs and weaker sections of Telangana in all land issues.

Uttam alleged that even in the NREGS works, there was complete 'politicisation' and only TRS MLAs/sarpanches were being allotted the works. He described as 'shameful' the TRS government defaulting on VLR ('vaddi leni runalu') dues to 60 lakh members of women's SHGs.



The MP expressed confidence that the Congress would win the next Assembly elections and form government in Telangana.