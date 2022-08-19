Congress to expose BJP's failures

Hanumakonda: Congress leaders came down heavily on BJP for its efforts to distort the history of Indian Independence to gain political mileage.

Speaking at the culmination of Ponnam Prabhakar's Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatra at Elkathurthy in Hanumakonda district on Thursday, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy said the saffron party has been trying to project itself as the champion of Indian Independence.

The duo said that BJP didn't even exist during the freedom struggle. Despite that fact, BJP owns Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel to its advantage. "On the other hand, the Congress fought gallantly from 1885 to 1947 for Independence. The Congress has been trying to sensitise the people about the freedom struggle as part of Diamond Jubilee Independence celebrations," Prabhakar said. He said that the Congress had produced some great leaders besides entrusting BR Ambedkar with the responsibility of authoring the Indian Constitution.

Rajender Reddy also recalled the contribution of Congress Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao in taking the country forward. The Congress will stand by the farmers, he said.

"The Congress will expose the BJP's anti-people policies," Rajender Reddy asserted. He said that Congress played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle and Telangana agitation, and it will continue to work for safeguarding the rights of people.

MLC Jeevan Reddy, former minister Balaram Naik, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, AICC member Rudra Raju, Karimnagar DCC president Kavvampally Satyanarayana and former MLA A Praveen Reddy were among others present.