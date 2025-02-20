Congress urges Left parties to back its MLC candidate

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday sent letters to different political parties seeking their support for MLC candidate V Narender Reddy. PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud urged CPI, CPM and TJS to back the candidature of Congress candidate in the upcoming Karimnagar - Nizamabad - Adilabad - Medak Graduates constituency.

Urging the leaders to stay united and ensure the defeat of communal party like BJP in MLC polls, the PCC chief sent letters to CPI state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambhashiva Rao, TJS president and MLC, Prof Kodandaram, CPM state secretary John Wesley on Wednesday. He stated that the defeat of BJP would also ensure crushing the BRS party, which ruled in an autocratic manner during its tenure. While pointing out that the present Congress government was functioning as per the aspirations of general public and socialist ethos, he urged the leaders to ensure their entire cadre backs Congress candidates.

The party leadership is taking these polls with much prestige, as the MLC polls are the first elections being held after Mahesh Kumar Goud took charge as PCC president. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who is eyeing the local body polls is also hopeful that positive results will be reflected in at least 42 Assembly constituencies.