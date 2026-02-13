Congress Wins Three Municipalities in Kodangal Constituency

The Congress has secured victories in three municipalities within Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s home district of Kodangal. The party candidates won in Kodangal, Maddur, and Kosgi municipalities, capturing a significant number of wards in each.

In Kodangal Municipality, Vikarabad District, out of 12 wards, Congress secured 10, with BRS and MIM each winning one.

Maddur Municipality in Narayanpet District, consisting of 16 wards, saw Congress win 9, BRS take 6, and 1 ward going to an independent candidate.

Kosgi Municipality, with 16 wards, was won entirely by Congress, which secured 8 seats; BRS and BJP did not win any wards.