Cong’s Alphores Narender Reddy gears up for the MLC polls

Karimnagar: The Congress high command has finally announced the name of Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman V Narender Reddy as the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak Graduate MLC candidate.

It is learned that the party high command received the opinions of the MLAs, MPs and DCC presidents of the respective districts in the constituency were taken as many people were proposing the name of Narender Reddy and accordingly announced his name.

Narender Reddy joined the Congress party in 2018. He showed interest in contesting from the Karimnagar Assembly constituency in 2018. At the last minute, the then former MP Ponnam Prabhakar contested from here.

Although he was given the opportunity to contest for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat in 2024, with the main agenda of serving graduates and supporting graduates, he decided to contest as an MLC candidate for the joint Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduate constituency.

The area of the Graduate MLC constituency is very large. The joint districts of Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak, and Nizamabad fall under this. There are a total of 42 constituencies in the respective joint districts. Narender Reddy has already visited the respective constituencies. He has organised extensive meetings with graduates, unemployed people, private teachers, lecturers, and people from all walks of life in those places.

He has registered nearly one lakh graduate voters with special volunteers. He is confident that these votes will also vote for him. Narender Reddy believes that there will be no more obstacles to his victory.

He started a tuition center in a small room in Karimnagar in 1991 and used to start classes every day from 5 am and give tuitions non-stop till 9 pm. His efforts to establish many students in a high position by going to tutorials on a bicycle and teaching in his own style are very commendable.

Narender Reddy, who is a pioneer in the education system by running 54 educational institutions and providing quality education to students with good plans. Many of his students are studying in prestigious IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, NITs and other reputed medical colleges, and engineering colleges and are in the best positions abroad with handsome salaries.

Now more than 5,000 people are provided livelihood in the educational institutions he runs. More than 50,000 students are studying. In this context, thousands of students who have studied here and settled in various fields, along with these the votes of his parents, their relatives and friends are high in number. He is confident that his victory is certain with the votes of all these people.

He expressed hope that his experience of serving as the State president of the Telangana State Private Junior College Owners Association for two terms and as the General Secretary once, his experience of serving as a Senate member at Satavahana University, his recognition as someone who has helped youth organisations and student organisations and contributed to their progress, etc., will come together in politics.

With the main goal of providing the best services for the development of society through good plans, strong determination, and relentless work in the education system, Narender Reddy, said he is ready to raise his voice on behalf of the graduates.