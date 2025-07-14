Live
Cong’s Warangal meet focuses on strengthening party from within
Hyderabad: Theerstwhile Warangal district’s meeting to expedite the process of constituting district committees, chaired by Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, decided to submit the report as per the schedule. The meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan was attended by Ministers Konda Surekha, Seethakka, MP Balram Naik, MLA Kadiyam Srihari and other MLAs and leaders focused on strengthening the party from grassroots.
Adluri, who asked the leaders to stick to the agenda, expressed hope that the party will be constituting all the committees at district level soon. He informed that there was no discussion over the ongoing feud between different groups during the meeting and held that the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) headed by MP Mallu Ravi was taking care of the matter.
Konda Surekha urged Warangal leaders to work together for the sake of the party. She hoped that all the issues would be resolved soon in the district. Seethakka informed that there was detailed discussion over filling up of the vacant nominated posts. She also said that the meeting concluded peacefully, as there was no discussion over rift between top leaders of the district.
During the meeting, a few MLAs raised concerns over the lack of proper representation from district in different PCC committees and deprivation of the posts, including that of general secretaries and vice presidents.