Constable from Karimnagar enters Guinness Book of World Records

Karimnagar: Lenkala Mahipal Reddy, a constable from the Karimnagar Excise Enforcement Division, enters the Guinness Book of World Records for posting maximum number of pictures than anyone else in last year's online competition, that was conducted by the Guinness Book World Record for trans and adventure.

He completed a journey of 7,000-meter-high minds in Nepal, climbed the mountain at an altitude of 6,587 meters. There were 18 participants from all over the world, including 4 from India, and Mahipal Reddy from Telangana was the only one to achieve this.

Their journey lasted from 1st to 21st March 2020. Mahipal Reddy reached an altitude of 6,587 meters for which he was praised by all. On August 15 2020, Trans and Adventure organized a competition to upload pictures of mountaineering on Facebook.

Mahipal Reddy posted 995 pictures in an hour, for which he now holds the Guinness Book of World Record. While record certificate was sent through courier, Mahipal received the award from Telangana Excise Joint Director NA Azar.