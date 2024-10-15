  • Menu
Constable who attempted suicide, dies in hospital

Kothagudem: A police constable, who was suspended from services in a ganja case eight months ago when he was working at Burgampahad police station in Kothagudem district, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He had consumed pesticide on Sunday night.

It may be recalled that the constable Bhukya Sagar recorded a video before consuming poison holding two police sub-inspectors (SIs) and another individual responsible for his act and the video went viral on social media.

In the video, Sagar stated that ganja that was seized in a case had gone missing at the Burgampahad police station, for which he was held responsible and a case booked against him. The constable maintained that if a property under the control of a police station goes missing, the SI concerned should be responsible for the property, but here, he was made a scapegoat in the case. Meanwhile, Telangana Girijana Sangham leader Laxman Naik on Monday demanded the State government to conduct an enquiry into the suicide of the constable. A group of leaders met SP Rouith Raju in his office and discussed this incident.

