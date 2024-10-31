Constitutional Club to come up at New MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar

Hyderabad: The government is going to set up Constitutional Club for the members of Legislative Council and Assembly at the New MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar.

This was decided in a review meeting held in the Assembly premises in which the Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present. Most of them have agreed to bring the Constitution Club in the MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar.

They directed the Roads and Buildings Department officials to bring up the designs quickly. They also asked the Legislative Secretary to study the functioning of Constitutional Clubs in Rajasthan and Delhi and submit a report. They also asked the secretary to register the Constitutional Club as a society.

The Speaker wanted the Secretary to ensure that they get the best designs from the architecture companies for providing all types of facilities to the members.