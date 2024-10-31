Live
- NMPA launches Vigilance Awareness Week
- Govt providing significant support to dairy industry
- CAMPCO team meets Dr Soumya Swaminathan, asserts arecanut is not carcinogenic
- Man sentenced to life in POCSO case
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
Just In
Constitutional Club to come up at New MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar
The government is going to set up Constitutional Club for the members of Legislative Council and Assembly at the New MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar.
Hyderabad: The government is going to set up Constitutional Club for the members of Legislative Council and Assembly at the New MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar.
This was decided in a review meeting held in the Assembly premises in which the Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present. Most of them have agreed to bring the Constitution Club in the MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar.
They directed the Roads and Buildings Department officials to bring up the designs quickly. They also asked the Legislative Secretary to study the functioning of Constitutional Clubs in Rajasthan and Delhi and submit a report. They also asked the secretary to register the Constitutional Club as a society.
The Speaker wanted the Secretary to ensure that they get the best designs from the architecture companies for providing all types of facilities to the members.