Continuous learning is key, says Vignan Chairman

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Vignan Educational Institutions Chairman Dr. Lavu Rattaiah emphasized that continuous learning is essential for students to reach greater heights. He said that learning and growth should be a joyful process rather than a stressful one.

On Monday, B.Tech first-year classes commenced at Vignan’s University, Deshmukhi campus in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal. Parents and students from across the state attended the inauguration program.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Lavu Rattaiah thanked parents for choosing Vignan and congratulated the students. He highlighted the university’s unique “Five-Point Formula” (Faculty Development Program, Planning-Training-Communication System, Counseling System, CRT Classes, and Innovative Teaching Methods), which has helped students secure top placements and excel in life.

He said 75% of Vignan’s students have been placed in multinational companies.

Dr. Rattaiah added that physical fitness credits are included in the curriculum to ensure students’ overall well-being. Apart from academics, cultural and social activities are encouraged to develop communication skills and teamwork. He said that instead of preparing only for exams, students must now prepare for real-life challenges.

Through the university’s counseling system, one faculty mentor is assigned to every 20 students to monitor progress and nurture hidden talents.