Cops to auction 1,087 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police to auction 1,087 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types and pooled at various police stations in the Hyderabad Commissionerate. According to the police, it is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by public auction as empowered U/S 7 of Hyderabad (metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w Sec 40 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person having any objection, ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC in Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned. The details of vehicles and particulars are available at auction team located at SAR CPL police ground in Amberpet and also available in the official website of Hyderabad city police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.