Cordon and search operation conducted

Nagarkurnool: At 5 am on Wednesday, in the Lingala Mandal Center of Nagar Kurnool district, a cordon and search operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional SP Rameshwar. During the operation, 70 police bandobast personnel visited households and conducted thorough inspections with vehicle owners.

During these inspections, officials verified vehicle documents, including registration papers, number plates, insurance, and driving licences. It was found that 20 vehicles did not have number plates, prompting Additional SP Rameshwar to instruct the local SI Nagaraju to take appropriate action against them.Additional SP Rameshwar stated that in the Lingala Mandal Center, vehicles are being sold at low prices without proper documentation. This lack of documentation could lead to significant financial losses for families if accidents occur due to the absence of valid insurance. He further advised that while driving, helmets must be worn and vehicle documents such as the registration certificate (RC), insurance, and driving licence must be maintained properly. Achampet DSP Srinivasulu also emphasised that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, every driver must be at least 18 years old. He stressed the importance of using seat belts and ensuring that all required documents—including the licence, insurance, and RC—are in order during driving.

Furthermore, he noted that there are frequent land disputes in the Lingala Mandal area. He urged local civil bodies to monitor these issues proactively rather than waitfor them to be reported at the police station. He also suggested that complaints be collected under the supervision of the RDO,Tasildhar and the Collectorate to resolve these disputes promptly.