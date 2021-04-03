Corona update: 1,078 fresh positive cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

As many as 1,078 fresh positive coronavirus cases and six deaths have been registered until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 3,10,819 and total fatalities to 1,712. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 3,02,207 with the recovery of 331 cases in a single day.

Currently, there are 6,900 active cases out of which 3,116 are in home or institutional isolation

The positive cases reported across the state include 283 from GHMC, 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Rangareddy, 46 from Sangareddy, 40 from Nirmal, 34 from Karimnagar, 33 from Nalgonda, 27 from Warangal Urban, 25 from Adilabad, 24 from Mahabubnagar, 23 from Kamareddy, 20 from Khammam, 15 from Rajanna Sircilla, 14 from Siddipet, 13 from Suryapet, 12 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak, 11 from Peddapalli, 10 each from Vikarabad and Wanaparthy, 8 each from Warangal Rural, Jangaon and Jogulamba Gadwal, 7 from Narayanpet, 6 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, two from Komarambheem Asifabad, one from Mulugu.