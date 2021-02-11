Corona update: 146 new positive cases, tally reaches 2,96,134

With the record of 146 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally in Telangana touched 2,96,134 and the total recovery cases went up to 2,92,696 with the recovery of 118 cases in a single day. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours and the fatality count remained at 1,613. At present, there are 1,825 active cases out of which 765 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 29,755 tests were conducted including 13,092 on primary contacts and 3,570 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 146 samples came positive and the reports of 640 samples are pending. So far, 82,13,768 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 25 from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, 9 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 7 each from Warangal Urban and Nalgonda, 6 from Nizamabad, 5 each from Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial and Sangareddy, 4 each from Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Medak and Rajanna Sircilla, 2 each from Mahabubabad, Nirmal, Suryapet and Warangal Rural, one each from Mulugu and Komarambheem Asifabad and zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.