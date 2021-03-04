Corona update: 152 positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 152 coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday. The overall tally of the coronavirus confirmed cases touched 2,94,406 while the recovery count went up to 2,95,821 with the recovery of 114 persons in a single day. The fatality count reached 1,637 with two persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 1,948 active cases of which 835 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 41,201 tests were conducted including 18,128 on primary contacts and 4,944 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 152 turned positive and the reports of 658 are awaited. So far, 88,42,852 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 25 from GHMC, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 from Rangareddy, 7 each from Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 6 each from Mancherial, Nalgonda and Peddapalli, 5 each from Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Siddipet, 4 each from Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, 2 each from Medak, Mulugu and Suryapet, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komarambheem Asifabad, Narayanpet and Warangal Rural.