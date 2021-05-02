Corona update: 7,430 fresh positive cases, 56 deaths in Telangana

As many as 7,430 fresh positive cases and 56 deaths until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total tally to 4,50,790 and the fatality count to 2,368. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,67,727 with 5,567 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 80,695 cases.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 76,330 tests were conducted of which, the results of 7,430 samples came positive and the reports of 4,652 are awaited. So far, 1,30,60,114 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,546 from GHMC, 533 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 368 from Nalgonda, 349 from Sangareddy, 321 from Warangal Urban, 301 from Nizamabad, 279 from Mahabubnagar, 272 from Karimnagar, 258 from Khammam, 242 from Siddipet, 226 from Jagtial, 205 from Nagarkurnool, 203 from Vikarabad, 178 from Mancherial, 148 from Yadadri Bhongir, 147 from Kamareddy, 125 from Peddapalli, 115 each from Warangal Rural and Mahabubabad, 114 from Medak, 106 from Suryapet, 105 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 92 from Rajanna Sircilla, 89 from Wanaparthy, 88 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 86 from Adilabad,82 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 65 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 62 from Nirmal, 51 from Narayanpet, 48 from Jangaon and 36 cases from Mulugu.