Corona update: Telangana registers 1,891 positive cases, 7 deaths

Telangana has registered 1,891 coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths until 8 pm on Thursday. The number of positive cases has been touched to 2,08,535 while the death toll reached 1208. Meanwhile, the total recoveries have gone up to 1,80,953 with the recovery of 1,878 in a single day.

In the last 24 hours, 53,086 samples were tested that include 23,358 tests on primary contacts and 6,370 tests on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,891 tests came positive, the reports of 915 are awaited.

The positive cases were reported from GHMC (285), Medchal-Malkajgiri (195), Rangareddy (175), Nalgonda (128), Karimnagar (97), Warangal Urban (76), Khammam (72), Bhadradri Kothagudem (65), Siddipet (64), Sangareddy (47), Nizamabad (46), Sircilla (42), Kamareddy (41), Mahabubabad (40), Suryapet (39), Yadadri Bhongir (38), Wanaparthy (37), Jagtial (37), Peddapalli (36), Adilabad (32), Mahabubnagar (31), Mulugu (31), Medak (29), Warangal Rural (26), Jangaon (25), Gadwal (24), Nagarkurnool (24), Vikarabad (23), Mancherial (23), Nirmal (22), Bhupalpally (18), Narayanpet (13), Komarambheem Asifabad (10).