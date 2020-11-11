Coronavirus: 1,196 new cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana clocked 1,196 new coronavirus cases taking the aggregate to2.53 lakh while five related deaths pushed the toll to 1,390.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 192, followed by Rangareddy 121 andMedchal Malkajgiri 101, a government bulletin said on Wednesday proving details as of 8 pm on November 10.

As many as18,027 are under treatment and44,635 samples were tested on November 10.

Cumulatively,47.29 lakh samples have been tested so far.

The samples tested per million population was1,27,066, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.34 per cent, while it was 92.7 per cent in the country.