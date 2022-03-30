  • Menu
Council Chairman inaugurates free coaching centre in Aler

TS Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy inaugurating the free coaching centre in Aler on Wednesday
TS Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy inaugurating the free coaching centre in Aler on Wednesday

State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday suggested youths to utilise the free coaching centre set up by Government Whip and MLA Gongidi Sunitha in Aler

Aler (Yadadri-Bhongir): State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday suggested youths to utilise the free coaching centre set up by Government Whip and MLA Gongidi Sunitha in Aler.

Participating as chief guest, Gutha inaugurated the coaching centre and appreciated MLA for providing free coaching to tje unemployed youth on her own expenses.

He said that Telangana government announced mass recruitment for nearly 1 lakh vacancies and advised youths to work hard and utilise the coaching to achieve their target.

DCCB chairman, TS COB vice chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy said that the unemployed youth of this region are going to get the fruits of Telangana Agitation through Mass Recruitment

TRS district president Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy, local leaders and youth participated in the programme.

