Council polls: TRS still scouting for candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat

Hyderabad: Even as the last date for enrolment of graduates will be ending on November 6, TRS is yet to announce candidates for the two Council seats.

While the sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is campaigning in Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda, there is no clarity from the party on Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat. The party has taken up the enrolment of graduate voters on a campaign mode. According to TRS leaders, so far the party has enrolled over 2 lakh graduates in both the constituencies. The number is likely to increase further with a few more days left for the enrolment.

However, the party is yet to make an announcement on the candidates for the elections. The party has appointed incharges to the two Graduates constituencies including Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda and Sheri Subhash Reddy for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency. Party leaders said that the sitting member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is likely to get the ticket for the second time. He has been actively taking part in the enrolment drives and meetings with the graduates in the three districts. There is suspense over the other seat. Though the name of Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was heard, it is learnt that he was not among the leaders on the list of probable.

Sources said that the names of former TNGO leader and former chairman of Telangana Beverages Corporation G Devi Prasad, Chief Minister's secretary and poet Deshapati Srinivas were also doing rounds for Hyd-RR-MBNR seat. Devi Prasad had contested unsuccessfully from this seat during the year 2016. Sources said that Devi Prasad is not keen on contesting and was expecting a seat either under Governor's quota or under MLA's quota. The TRS leader may not say no if the party orders him to contest the election.

The term of MLCs Rajeshwar Reddy and N Ramchander Rao is ending on March 29, 2021. The ECI would be publishing the draft rolls on December 1 and after clearing objections, final rolls would be published on January 18.