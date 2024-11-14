Court denies bail to former ASP Bhujanga Rao in phone tapping case

Hyderabad: The local court on Wednesday cancelled the interim bail plea of former additional superintendent of police N Bhujanga Rao and directed him to report to judicial custody by 4 pm on Thursday. The interim bail was extended twice by the court after Bhujanga Rao’s counsel filed a petition citing health-related ailments. Bhujanga Rao is the second prime accused in the high-profile phone tapping case registered at Punjagutta police station.

On November 8, Bhujanga counsel filed another petition seeking an extension of bail. However, the public prosecutor argued that if the court accepts the petition, there is a possibility of Bhujanga influencing or threatening witnesses and tampering with evidence.

Bhujanga Rao was granted bail in August by the court after he filed a petition citing health issues. According to reports, doctors recommended heart surgery for his condition. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court cancelled the bail and asked the former officer to report to the prison by 4 pm Thursday.