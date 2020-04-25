Covid-19 cases: Inter Ministerial Central team asks Telangana government to trace primary contacts

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is on a two-day visit, warned the Telanagana State government that positive cases of Coronavirus would multiply if the primary contacts were not traced at right time.

The team suggested the State government to intensify the measures in the containment of spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The IMCT, headed by Deputy Additional Secretary Arun Baroka, were on a two-day visit to the Telangana State. Sensing the growing intensity of the deadly virus, the centre had deployed the team to ascertain the situation.

Although the official team from the union government lauded the government for putting every effort to contain the virus menace, the central officials asked the government to be more vigilant and trace people who were infected and staying in their residences.

They advised the government to conduct medical tests of all people living in the surroundings where positive cases were found immediately.

In the meeting, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told the central officials that all the departments were working as a team and had prepared an overall strategy for the management of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Secretary also made a presentation on treatment, maintaining containment zones, quarantine centres, hospital preparedness, surveillance, testing, helpline, procurement of medical equipment, supply of rice to white ration card holders, relief measures to migrant workers, Annapurna centres and Shelter homes.

The officials said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given directions to save the lives of all people and minimise the positive cases and deaths and to implement lockdown strictly in the State.

The team extolled the State for setting up of a 1,500 bed exclusive Covid hospital within a month . Accompanied by the state officials, the IMCT visited the hospital at Gachibowli stadium and also Akshya Patra which is serving food to over 2 lakh to poor and destitute everyday in Hyderabad.