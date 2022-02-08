COVID-19 third wave ended in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao

Telangana State Public Health director Dr G Srinivas Rao said that COVID-19 third wave has ended in the state. "Telangana has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections on January 23 when the positivity rate went up to five per cent. However, the positivity rate is below two per cent at present," Srinivas Rao said, adding that the third phase of COVID-19 has ended.



Speaking to the media, Dr G Srinivas Rao said that fever survey conducted by the government has yielded good results. "People who have been vaccinated had a lower risk contracting the virus. During the survey, the health workers went door-to-door and handed over isolation kits. There are no COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Although the third wave has ended, people must be alert and should follow the precautionary measures," he said.

Rao asserted that everyone struggled for almost 10 months during in the first phase. "The second wave lasted for six months where numerous deaths had been witnessed and in the third phase, the state witnessed a peak in the infections for 28 days. The government is effectively fighting against the virus by strictly adhering to the rules and the vaccine also served key results," he said.