CP meets Maoist’s family

Mancherial: Ramagundam CP Srinivas said that benefits will accrue to Maoists who surrender and give up their weapons.

The SP, along with Mancherial DCP Bhaskar, visited the family of a Maoist couple Jadi Bhagya aliayas Pushpa and Jadi Venkati from Chandravelli in Bellampalli mandal on Wednesday. CP enquired about the current condition and health of Maoist family members and distributed blankets and essential items.

For many years, they had been in hiding, working in the Maoist party and achieving nothing, CP said. Bhagya and Venkati, who became Maoists in 1999, have assured their families that the government will support them in every way along with their remuneration if they join the public life.