CPI Praja Poru yatra gets underway

The BJP has no locus standi to seek votes in Telangana, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. Launching the Praja Poru Yatra at Bayyaram in Mahbubabad district on Saturday, he stated that the saffron party failed to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 even after nine years.





The CPI's Praja Poru Yatra is being conducted to expose the biased approach of the BJP-led Central government, he said, referring to the pending assurances – rail coach factory in Kazipet, tribal university at Mulugu and steel plant in Bayyaram. The Modi government is more concerned about benefiting the Adanis and other corporate houses, he alleged. The CPI exposed the illegal mining of iron ore at Bayyaram by the Rakshana Steels in 2010. Since then, the CPI has been demanding the government to establish a steel plant at Bayyaram, Kunamneni said.





He said that the Centre has been harassing the leaders those who criticises it. "The Centre conspired to disqualify Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter was found guilty by a court in Surat in connection with a defamation case over 'Modi surname' remarks," Kunamneni said, accusing BJP of vengeful against Rahul Gandhi. Praja Poru Yatra convenor Takkalapally Srinivas Rao appealed to party cadres to make the yatra successful. The yatra will crisscross six districts of erstwhile Warangal before culminating at Hanumakonda with a public meeting on April 5. Senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, B Vijayasaradhi, Karre Bikshapathi, Mekala Ravi, Ch Raja Reddy, T Mallikarjun rao and Raj Kumar were among others present.



