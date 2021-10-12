CPI slams Modi govt for 'ruining' farmers

Hanumakonda: Demanding legal action against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, CPI workers led by State secretariat member Takkalpally Srinivas Rao staged a protest here on Monday. It may be mentioned here that Ashish Mishra is facing criminal charges in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) during which eight people, including four farmers, lost their lives.

After burning an effigy of the Central government at Kaloji Junction here, Srinivas Rao said that Narendra Modi who claimed his government as farmers-friendly was trying to ruin agriculture sector by rolling out red carpet to corporate houses. He criticised the Modi government for handing over several public sector units to corporate houses. He found fault with the Centre for ignoring Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

The CPI leader lambasted the Modi government for pushing agriculture sector into crisis by bringing in the three controversial farm laws, electricity bill reforms etc.

"The Centre should protect the farming sector by providing remunerative price to farmers' produce, besides continuing subsidies," he demanded. He also demanded that the Centre provide compensation to the family members of the victims who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kher violence.

CPI State executive member N Jyothy, party district joint secretary Karre Bikshapathi, AIYF State president Valiulla Khadri, T Bikshapathi, U Ramulu, M Mallesh, K Laxman, M Bikshapath, M Srinivas, N Narayana, G Badri, Sharath, D Ravi and Manohar were among others present.