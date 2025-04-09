CPM Calls for Statewide Protests in Telangana Over Hike in Cooking Gas Prices

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for widespread protests across Telangana in response to the recent hike in cooking gas prices. The party has urged the public to participate in demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow and the day after.

The CPM strongly condemned the increased LPG rates, describing them as a burden on the common people already grappling with inflation and economic pressure. The party is demanding an immediate rollback of the price hike, stating that access to affordable cooking gas is a basic necessity.

Party leaders announced that protest programmes would be held in various districts and urban centres throughout the state. They criticised the central government for its anti-people policies and failure to control rising prices of essential commodities.

CPM has appealed to all sections of society, including women, workers, and students, to join the agitation and raise their voices against what they called “unjustified and cruel” price increases.