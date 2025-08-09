CPM Demands Parliamentary Law for 42% BC Reservations, Inclusion in Ninth Schedule

Gadwal: The Central Government must enact and implement a law in Parliament ensuring 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), demanded CPM District Secretary A. Venkataswamy.

Responding to the call given by the State Committee, the CPM organized a dharna at the Old Bus Stand in the district headquarters on Saturday, demanding that a law for 42% BC reservations be enacted immediately and included in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataswamy said that the Telangana State Government had already passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly and sent it to the Centre for approval of 42% BC reservations. However, the Centre is allegedly betraying BCs by failing to pass such a law in Parliament, and instead trying to communalize the issue. He criticized the BJP for sidelining the key constitutional purpose of reservations—ensuring economic, political, and social equality for backward classes—and for denying equality in education, employment, and livelihood opportunities.

Venkataswamy alleged that the BJP wants to push BC reservations aside while it continues to implement similar reservations in BJP-ruled states without objections. He accused the BJP of attempting to divide people in Telangana along religious lines by limiting reservations to a religious narrative. He demanded a constitutional amendment to include BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule for legal protection.

Condemning divisive and hate politics, he stated that the people of Telangana—the birthplace of armed peasant struggles—would never accept such politics. He also accused BJP leaders in the state of irresponsibly encouraging communal hatred and demanded that they immediately withdraw their statements.

He criticized the Congress Party as well, stating that it appears to lack sincerity on the reservations issue. He said while the CPM is fighting to pressure the Centre for BC reservations, its leaders are being illegally arrested and detained across the state. He urged the Congress to wage uncompromising struggles against the Centre, uniting all parties for the cause. He reaffirmed that the fight for BC reservations would never be compromised.

Other Leaders’ Statements

All-Party Committee President Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and senior advocate Madhusudhan Babu also addressed the gathering, urging the Centre to abandon its stubborn stance and immediately pass the law for 42% BC reservations. They accused the Central Government of conspiring to weaken the limited support extended to the poor and marginalized through reservations, and called on people to oppose such moves unanimously.

They also criticized the BJP for ignoring the nationwide demand for a caste census and adopting a delaying attitude, insisting that the party must be taught a lesson through public struggles. They expressed full support for the CPM’s ongoing agitation in this regard.

Participants & Supporters

The protest saw participation from Awaaz State Vice President Atikur Rehman, District President Rahmatulla, social activist Raju, CPM district committee members Repalle Devadasu, VV Narasimha, Upper Narasimha, Eidanna, Narmada, CPM leaders Thimmappa, Nagarjuna Narasimhulu, Jana Natya Mandali District Secretary Ashanna, DYFI District Secretary MD Rafi, workers Ranganna, Kalyan, Naresh, Gajendra, Shiva, Veeresh, and others.