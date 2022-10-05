CPM dubs Kishan remarks on Bayyaram unit as bunch of lies

Hyderabad: State CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Tuesday took serious objection to statement of Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on establishing Bayyaram Steel Factory. He said that it is unbecoming for a Union minister to speak lies. He demanded the Centre to immediately take steps to establish the factory.

Veerabhadram said it is clearly mentioned: "under Clause 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act that the Centre would establish a steel factory in Khammam district with an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore." The Centre is buying time and dragging the issue in the name of conducting surveys even after eight years. He said Reddy's statements that iron ore available in Bayyaram lacks quality are nothing more than preventing development of Telangana, he added.

"It does not suit well for a Union minister to speak lies about quality of iron ore of Bayyaram.

The CPM leader asked why about 20 private companies have applied for permission from the government if ore available there is not of suitable quality. Also, how earlier several companies mined the ore and profited from its exports. Veerabhadram said one company had mined the ore till 2010; exported lakhs of tonnes. How it all happened if ore is of unsuitable quality, he questioned.

The BJP-led Centre failed to fulfil the assurances under the Reorganisation Act and dashed the hopes of tribal people, who have been waiting for so long that the industry would provide employment opportunities and cause development in their area, he said.

The CPM leader said that Bayyaram has basic amenities. Availability of iron ore and local water tank could be used as a reservoir. Also, it has railway connectivity, he pointed out.