Create affordable, happy housing: Venkaiah Naidu tells real estate, infra developers
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged real estate and infrastructure developers to aim at creating affordable, healthy and happy housing.
Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged real estate and infrastructure developers to aim at creating affordable, healthy and happy housing. He was speaking at the inauguration of the National Real Estate Development Council's (NAREDCO) Silver Jubilee Foundation Day conference in Hyderabad. "After purchasing the property or house or commercial establishment, one should not feel sorry.
If you are able to make it, that's really great. Happy, affordable housing for all is the need of hour," he said. Naidu expressed happiness about the growth of real estate sector in the country and in Hyderabad. But, at the same, it should be affordable and also provide facilities that are required, he said. Observing that the country's ancient and traditional architecture is sustainable, the former Vice President called upon NAREDCO to "insist on Indianising architecture". Referring to the impact of climate change all over the world, he stressed on protecting the nature.
He suggested to those in the real estate sector to ensure adequate availability of air, sunlight and water in houses. Naidu, who referred to RERA legislation passed during his tenure as Union Urban Development Minister, said the spirit of the legislation should be followed. Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, NAREDCO president Rajan Bandelkar and other dignitaries attended the even