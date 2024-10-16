CS directs officials to constitute State disaster response force

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari has directed the officials to constitute a Disaster Response Force in the State.

During a review meeting held at Secretariat, Kumari stressed the need for training the personnel so that they can be ready as soon as there is an alert during floods, fire mishaps and other such calamities. She said that the first batch training of personnel should begin from the first week of next month. The meeting also discussed the procurement of vehicles, rescue equipment, personal protective gear and other tools which are required for the rescue operations.

Briefing about Telangana's preparedness, the director general of the fire services, Nagi Reddy informed that ten teams of Fire Department will be upgraded to SDRF stations by providing requisite equipment and training. Similarly, a total of 1,000 personnel from TGSP Battalions (each company comprising 100 personnel) will be trained on par with Fire Department personnel and will be stationed as standby in the respective locations during required seasons and emergencies.