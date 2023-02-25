CS Santhi Kumari prods Collectors to achieve targets set for welfare schemes

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday directed the district collectors to achieve desirable targets set by the government on time in the implementation of various development and welfare schemes.

The CS, accompanied by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration department) and other high-level officials, reviewed progress of the implementation of two-bed rooms in urban areas, regularisation of lands under GOs 58, 59 and 76, oil palm cultivation in districts, through video conference with the collectors.

She congratulated the collectors for achieving the targets set in the 'Kanti Velugu' programme.Santhi Kumari said it is commendable that so far 51.86 lakh people have been examined and nine lakh reading glasses distributed across the State in 25 working days. Special care should be taken in the distribution of prescription glasses to beneficiaries. She instructed the district authorities to visit 'Kanti Velugu' camps regularly.

The collectors were also directed to immediately prepare an action plan for large-scale plantation of saplings in 2023-24 under the 'Haritha Haram' programme. Authorities have been asked to ensure proper care of saplings after plantation. The CS said the collectors should work hard to achieve the oil palm cultivation targets. She wanted officials to complete the process of moving all government offices into the integrated district collectorate offices in districts. She also directed the collectors to complete the field level survey regarding GO 58 and distribute title deeds to beneficiaries. Efforts should be made to distribute land titles to the poor in the State by the local representatives.