CS Shanti Kumari and officials pay last respect to mortal remains of Rajiv Ratan

On Tuesday, the Telangana State senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement, died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. The final rites of Rajiv Ratan are to be held on Wednesday at the Mahaprasthanam. On Tuesday morning, the officer complained of chest pain, and the family members rushed him to AIG Hospital in Raidurg. A 1991 batch IPS officer, he served as IG Operation, MD, Police Housing Corporation, and SP, Karimnagar. Despite his impending retirement in the next six months, his untimely demise has left a void among his peers. IPS officers visited the hospital to pay their respects to their colleague who passed away suddenly while on duty.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed profound condolences on the untimely demise of a senior IPS officer. His sudden passing due to a heart attack has deeply saddened all. The Governor emphasised Late Rajiv Ratan's enduring legacy of dedicated service to the police department and also extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan. In his condolence message, Revanth Reddy said, “Rajiv Ratan was sincere and efficient in discharging his duties in his entire career in the police department. Recently, the senior police official headed the vigilance and enforcement inquiry on the Medigadda barrage.