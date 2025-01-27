Curtain comes down on HLF amid huge footfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Literary Fest (HLF) was a carnival of creativity and literary delight that closed its curtains on Sunday and drew a huge footfall during its run. Everything from unique art pieces to several pieces on climate change was showcased at the event.

The three-day annual fest saw a host of panel discussions on topics ranging from environmental issues to various others. Workshops, movie screenings, poetry readings, and storytelling sessions were aplenty at the event, which was free for people of all ages and backgrounds. Several cultural events were also conducted, catching the attention of attendees. One among them was the Djembe Circle that was organised on the second day; this event seamlessly blended music and mindfulness, captivating audiences of all ages, from young children to seasoned enthusiasts.

“Among that mapping thread exhibition was the crowd favourite on all three days as budding artists across India showcased their talent. This exhibition brings together diverse student voices from across India, showcasing a rich tapestry of perspectives on cultural preservation, identity, and resistance,” said Harsha Durugadda, curator of the exhibition.

This year it also added a unique layer to these events through introducing discussions surrounding climate change. HLF continued its yearly tradition of focusing on one Indian language and one guest nation. This year, Sindhi is the Indian language that was in focus, and Lithuania was the guest nation. Juhee Ahmed, a participant, said, “It was a fabulous lineup, and year after year, the footfall grows as the organisers attract local and international authors of note. This year it was great to see the new climate conversation theme, which saw lots of speakers, experts, and authors talking about important aspects of climate change, the environment, and the importance of sustainability.”