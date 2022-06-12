Cyber security center to be set up in TS: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Saturday informed that a special cyber security center will be set up under the auspices of Police department to curb cyber crime in the State.

He said the Centre of Excellence would soon be launched in partnership with leading departments of the State government, including IT companies and leading institutions like IIT and IBM

Speaking at the concluding session of the one-day national conference on Cyber Safety and National Security held at Indian School of Business, Gachibowli, here on Saturday, the DGP said that the Telangana police was playing a key role in curbing cybercrime and as part of it, the department has recruited trained police officers from more than 800 police stations across the State as cyber warriors.

Mahender Reddy reminded that the cybercrime investigation units have been set up at the district, commissionerate and State level.

Stating that the cell phone users in the country will reach one billion in another three years, the DGP said that now everybody is part of the digital medium and hence, the cybercrime is also increasing enormously.

He said that the cybercrime has become a threat not only to individuals, but also to the government agencies, business, commerce and service sectors, thus endangering the national security.

The DGP said the entire police department is being strengthened to meet the challenges posed by cyber crime.

On the occasion, Mahendar Reddy unveiled awareness posters on prevention of cyber crimes.

Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, IT chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials were present.