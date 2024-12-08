Live
- Veena and Vocal - An exponent of both!
- Balakrishna Reveals Dream Roles on Unstoppable with NBK
- Agniveer recruitment rally from January 6
- Actor R Madhavan promotes children’s fitness at Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024
- Kim Kardashian injures foot amid son’s birthday fete reveals on insta
- Dark chocolate may lower type 2 diabetes risk: Study
- KCR invited to Telangana Talli statue unveiling ceremony
- The Best Cars of 2025 in India: Prices and Launch Information
- Students exhorted to work hard to excel in various fields
- Govt to provide high-speed affordable internet to households
Just In
Cyclone Brings Rain and Warmer Weather to Telangana
Telangana is expected to receive rain in several districts due to the impact of a cyclone, bringing relief from the biting cold that had gripped the state.
Telangana is expected to receive rain in several districts due to the impact of a cyclone, bringing relief from the biting cold that had gripped the state. The cyclone has significantly moderated the winter chill, with temperatures rising slightly compared to previous days.
According to weather reports, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Medak, where it dipped to 19.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the highest temperature was observed in Bhadrachalam at 24 degrees Celsius, marking a noticeable difference in the climatic conditions across regions.
The weather department has advised residents to stay prepared for sporadic rainfall and fluctuations in temperature in the coming days. The shift in weather is anticipated to provide temporary respite to farmers, as the rain may benefit crops in certain areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged citizens to stay updated on local weather alerts.