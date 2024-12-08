Cyclone Brings Rain and Warmer Weather to Telangana

Telangana is expected to receive rain in several districts due to the impact of a cyclone, bringing relief from the biting cold that had gripped the state. The cyclone has significantly moderated the winter chill, with temperatures rising slightly compared to previous days.

According to weather reports, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Medak, where it dipped to 19.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the highest temperature was observed in Bhadrachalam at 24 degrees Celsius, marking a noticeable difference in the climatic conditions across regions.

The weather department has advised residents to stay prepared for sporadic rainfall and fluctuations in temperature in the coming days. The shift in weather is anticipated to provide temporary respite to farmers, as the rain may benefit crops in certain areas. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged citizens to stay updated on local weather alerts.