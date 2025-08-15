Cyclonic circulation: Heavy rains lash Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Due to an upper air cyclonic circulation, widespread rainfall was recorded across the Nalgonda district. From Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, the district received an average of 40.1 mm of rain. Miryalaguda recorded the highest rainfall at 75.9 mm, followed closely by PA Pally

with 74.9 mm. Uninterrupted rainfall over the past two days has left several colonies in Miryalaguda town waterlogged, severely affecting movement. Areas such as Mayuri Nagar, Ranganna Colony, Mandulavari Colony, Sundar Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and Shabu Nagar have been inundated, with floodwaters entering houses. Overflow from surrounding areas has created a situation resembling overflowing lakes.

Residents, employees, and students in the affected colonies have been unable to step out. In Mayuri Nagar, rainwater even brought fish into the streets, prompting locals to catch them with nets.

On the outskirts, farmlands were submerged, while ponds, streams, and canals in the mandal overflowed.

On Thursday, Congress leaders led by town party president Nukala Venugopal Reddy inspected the flood-hit low-lying areas along with former councillors and ward in-charges.